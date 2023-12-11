GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Michigan attorney general on Monday announced charges for two crime rings that targeted homes and retail stores.

Three people have been charged in a home invasion crime ring that targeted affluent homes in Kent, Oakland and Wayne counties, the attorney general’s office said in a release. It said the alleged thieves would coordinate break-ins at “extravagant” houses when no one was home, stealing millions of dollars’ worth of money, jewelry and other items.

Police believe the suspects traveled from South America to Michigan specifically for the home invasions.

A multi-jurisdictional task force has been created by the Oakland County sheriff to address the break-ins.

Three people have been charged in connection to eight February break-ins the took place in Ada Township, Bloomfield Township, Bloomfield Hills, Grosse Pointe Farms, Rochester and Rochester Hills, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced.

Jeremy Martin, 19, Ignacio Ruiz-Saldias, 29 and Tamara Ruiz-Saldias, 36, have all been charged with one count of conducting a criminal enterprise, a 20-year felony, and eight counts of second-degree home invasion, a 15-year felony, the attorney general’s office says. It said all three are Chilean nationals and are members of what was formally designated as the South American Theft Group.

“Home invasions don’t just threaten our property, they threaten our sense of security, and this ring has set entire communities on edge,” Nessel said in the release. “I am proud of the hard work by not just those in my Department, but by our county and local law enforcement partners on this effort.”

Three people have also been arrested in a separate retail theft crime ring. Officials believe the group is connected to several ‘push-out’ thefts at Lululemon and Ulta Beauty locations throughout the state, including in Grand Rapids.

In the ‘push-out’ thefts, thieves stop in the store, grab as much high-dollar items as they can and run back out to a getaway vehicle, the attorney general explained. The items are then resold.

The three suspects have been charged in connection to 30 thefts that happened between December 2022 to November 2023. Over $200,000 worth of merchandise was stolen throughout the thefts, including one incident where more than $19,000 worth of merchandise was stolen.

Loreece Cross, 34, Cardiae Davis, 20, and Samira Smith, 20, have all been charged in connection with the thefts, Nessel said. All three are from Detroit.

The state attorney general says Cross has been charged with one count of conducting a criminal enterprise, a 20-year felony, four counts of first-degree retail fraud, a 5-year felony, and one count of second-degree retail fraud, a 1-year misdemeanor; Davis has been charged with one count of conducting a criminal enterprise, a 20-year felony, and seven counts of organized retail crime, a 5-year felony; Smith has been charged with one count of conducting a criminal enterprise, a 20-year felony, and seven counts of first-degree retail fraud, a 5-year felony.

The attorney general created a task force to target retail theft crime rings in January.

“Organized Retail Crime is a pervasive problem in Michigan and across the United States, costing Michigan businesses over $1 billion each year,” Nessel in the release. “Through our state and local law enforcement partnerships, my FORCE Team is able to vigorously prosecute not just the thieves, but also the people who organize these rings. I anticipate that today’s arrests will be the first of many tied to this ring as we continue to target those who target Michigan’s retailers.”