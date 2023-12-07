WYOMING, Mich. (WOOD) — Overcommitting has become a holiday tradition almost as common as decorating the tree, but it can lead to real, medical exhaustion.

Dana Lewis, the director of case management and social work for University of Michigan Health-West, sees patients dealing with exhaustion. She says the signs include low energy or feelings of fatigue, changes in sleep patterns, changes in appetite and feeling an emotional disconnect.

“So, maybe not feeling present or connected even if you’re engaging with other individuals, and feeling a sense of being spread thin, where you just can’t be fully present with your friends, your family, or even at work,” she explained.

Because it’s so easy to overcommit around the holidays, Lewis emphasizes how important it is to be proactive and think in advance about the commitments you make, prioritizing your needs and emotional wellness over meeting the expectations of other people.

“Around the holidays, I think we want to please friends, please family, be present for every activity and that just might not be possible,” Lewis said. “And it doesn’t mean that you don’t care about those individuals and don’t want to be there, but you do have to make sure that you are able to be fully present and engaged when you are.”

As for what you can say to friends or family who are asking for a commitment from you, Lewis said: “You can say, ‘I’d love to be there, and I really want to see you, but I’m not sure I can make it that day. Can we schedule something another time to still celebrate the holidays?’ Or maybe instead of overcommitting, you can let them know you’ll have to make a decision based on your other commitments and leave the option open.”