Signing Santa event held with changes due to pandemic

PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Deaf and Hard of Hearing Services held its annual Signing Santa event Saturday with a few changes because of the pandemic.

The Kentwood-based organization hosted the event drive-thru-style at Little Pine Island Camp in Comstock Park, with families able to stop at five different stations. They saw Santa at the end.

Parents say it’s important that their children feel included during Christmas too.

“In a year like this, all of our kids, especially special needs kids, have really had an extra hard time this year. It’s all about coming together and feeling love and support,” said Rory, Erin and DJ Parkin.

Volunteers wore see-through face shields to make it easier for the kids to understand them. Dozens of families attended the event.