Signing Santa drive-event Saturday in Plainfield Twp.

PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Another holiday tradition is making changes because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The signing Santa will be a drive-thru event this year.

Deaf and Hard of Hearing Services puts on the yearly event. It’s 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at Little Pine Island Camp, located at 6889 Pine Island Drive NE in Plainfield Township.

Families will go from station to station in their cars and at the end will get to meet Santa and take home snacks and crafts.

Erica Chapin, the community and partnerships manager with Deaf and Hard of Hearing Services, told News 8 that it’s an event that’s important to the families that come so she’s happy they’re still able to do it.

“We just are told this is the only holiday experience we get to have with our child that is fully accessible,” said Chapin.

All volunteers will have masks or face shields on. They have some clear masks to make sure communication is clear.

Families are asked to sign up online ahead of Saturday’s event.