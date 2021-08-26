Shuttered Staples near Kentwood reopens as ALDI

An Aug. 26, 2021 photo provided by ALDI shows the ribbon cutting ceremony at the new Gaines Township store at 1849 Marketplace Dr. SE.

GAINES TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A Kentwood area store that closed early in the COVID-19 pandemic is now open to grocery shoppers.

ALDI celebrated the grand opening of its newest store off Kalamazoo Avenue near M-6 in Gaines Township with a ribbon cutting ceremony Thursday.

The space was previously home to Staples, which closed on April 3, 2020.

Crews started transforming the roughly 12,000 square-foot space into a grocery store in the spring. The new store was built using recycled materials, energy-saving LED lighting and HVAC units, and refrigerant systems that are more environmentally friendly, according to ALDI Webberville Division Vice President Ryan Fritsch.

ALDI is still looking to hire several more people for the store, which is expected to employ 15-20 workers when fully staffed.

ALDI says it’s investing more than $5 billion in building and remodeling stores nationwide, putting it on track to be the third-largest grocery chain in the country by the end of this year. That expansion includes a new store in Battle Creek, which is expected to open in September.

ALDI also plans to expand its curbside grocery pickup service to 500 more stores this year, bringing the total to more than 1,200 stores offering the perk.

The new store at 1849 Marketplace Dr. SE will be open daily from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.