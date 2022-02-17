Shots fired at mobile home park near Rockford

ALGOMA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Shots were fired at a mobile home park north of Rockford during an apparent home invasion Thursday afternoon, deputies say.

There were no immediate reports of injuries.

It happened at Algoma Estates in the area off 13 Mile Road NE near Northland Drive in Algoma Township.

The Kent County Sheriff’s Department says deputies were sent there on a report of shots fired. Upon arrival, they found some bullet holes in homes.

Authorities say the shooting stemmed from an apparent attempted home invasion. Two people were taken into custody: one from Rockford and one from Kalamazoo.

It’s unclear how many people were in the home when the two apparently tried to get in.

There is no active threat to the community, deputies say.