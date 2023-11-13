ALPINE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A shot was fired into the ceiling and some people sustained minor injuries when a fight broke out at a metro Grand Rapids venue on Saturday night, deputies say.

The Kent County Sheriff’s Office says deputies, Walker police and Michigan State Police troopers responded shortly before midnight to 4 Mile Showplace on 4 Mile Road west of Alpine Avenue in Alpine Township, where a large party involving hundreds of people had been going on for hours.

Initial calls to police reported a shooting, but no one was actually shot, the sheriff’s department said.

Instead, deputies soon learned, “several groups of people” had started fighting. A man then walked into the building and fired a shot in to the ceiling. A bystander confronted that man and was pistol-whipped in the face, deputies said.

The man with the gun soon drove off.

Anyone with information about or video from the fight is asked to call the sheriff’s department at 616.632.6125 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.