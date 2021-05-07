Shortage of truck drivers at Feeding America West Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — There are industries still dealing with an employee shortage, including food banks. Managers for these organizations in West Michigan say they need more drivers.

Feeding America West Michigan says the need for food access significantly increased during the pandemic, and that need is ongoing. They say truck drivers are pivotal, and without them, the job cannot be done.

Due to the shortage, Feeding America is encouraging people to apply for the job online.

Many of the current truck drivers are in their second careers or moving into different roles. Despite always being on the move, Feeding America says its truck drivers sleep in their own beds 85 percent of the time.

“It really is finding that person who is in that right stage of life where they’re ready to do something more for the community. A lot of our truck drivers love that they get to spend time at home, but they also love that they’re working for a greater cause and a mission,” said Juliana Ludema, communication specialist at Feeding America West Michigan.

“It’s kind of finding that right person who has a passion for fighting hunger and they’re at that stage in life where they want to work for a nonprofit.”

The job is based in Comstock Park, serving 40 counties in West Michigan and the Upper Peninsula.

Last year, Feeding America West Michigan says its 12 drivers drove 427,447 miles or the equivalent to traveling 17 times around the world.