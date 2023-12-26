BYRON CENTER, Mich. (WOOD) — On Tuesday, shoppers in West Michigan took advantage of the after-Christmas sales.

Behind Black Friday and Cyber Monday, the day after Christmas is one of the busiest days for retailers. Stores are clearing out their inventory for the New Year.

Tanger Outlets in Byron Center was busy with shoppers. Many were either returning gifts they received under three on Christmas, or buying themselves things they wanted but didn’t get.

“I was like, might have well just come and get something that I wanted and didn’t get for Christmas,” said Kelsey Ross, who was shopping at Nike. “Like I said, the deals were even better than I thought they were going to be.”

“We like the deals here, especially Vera Bradley,” said shopper Samantha Luke. “Love Vera Bradley. Yeah, the prices are just good.”

At the outlets, crowds stayed consistently busy. However, shoppers said they weren’t too bad, and they were able to shop around without becoming overcrowded.

“I thought it would be crazier, but I feel like there’s no one here,” said Luke. “It’s not crowded in the stores. You can look around, no issues, yeah.”

Some of the biggest after-Christmas sales at Tanger Outlets were at Banana Republic, Columbia, and Old Navy with up to 70% off. H&M included up to 60% off.

Other stores, like Nordstrom, were also having sales. Nordstrom was having their half yearly sale, with savings up to 50% off. Lastly, Walmart was having sales, as well, with almost every category on clearance.