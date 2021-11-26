Shoppers head out for Black Friday discounts

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Stores are expected to be busy this morning as people head out to nab Black Friday deals.

If you can, you should head into your holiday shopping — in person or online — with a plan: Know what you want and compare prices ahead of time if possible.

But you should also move quickly. If you see a toy you want, it’s a good idea to snap it up.

“I would suggest shop early because if I have it in stock now, I might not have it in stock later,” Shirley Moore, the owner of the Toy Shelf in Grandville’s RiverTown Crossings mall, previously told News 8.

The reason: a there is a toy shortage this holiday season caused by supply chain problems.

Small businesses are encouraging shoppers to keep their money local. Local shops have typically been the focus of Small Business Saturday, but many shopping districts ramped up for the holidays before that.

“Small businesses always rely on this time of year, but after the year we’ve had, this is a really desperate time for a lot of businesses,” Richard App, the retail retention and attraction specialist with the city of Grand Rapids, told News 8 earlier this week.