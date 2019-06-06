Shooting victim found near Kentwood City Hall

Authorities investigation after a shooting victim was found near Kentwood City Hall early Thursday, June 6, 2019.

Authorities investigation after a shooting victim was found near Kentwood City Hall early Thursday, June 6, 2019.

KENTWOOD, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are investigating after a shooting victim was found near Kentwood City Hall early Thursday morning.

Grand Rapids Police Department Lt. Pat Merrill told 24 Hour News 8 that authorities received a report of shots fired around 2 a.m. at Temple Street SE and Marshall Avenue SE in Grand Rapids. Then around 3:30 a.m. a victim with a gunshot to the abdomen was found in the 4900 block of Breton Road near Kentwood City Hall.

The victim was taken to the hospital in serious condition, according to Merrill.

No suspect information was available.

The case remains under investigation.

