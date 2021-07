WYOMING, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are investigating after two people were hurt in a shooting Saturday morning.

Kent County dispatchers say the shooting happened in the 4000 block of Roger B. Chaffee Memorial Boulevard SE just after midnight, but no victims were found on scene.

Officials say two people later showed up at area hospitals with gunshot wounds related to the shooting, but could not give details on their injuries.

Wyoming Police are looking into what led up to the shooting.