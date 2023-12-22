ALPINE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Three people were found dead inside an Alpine Township home Friday, the sheriff’s office says.

Family members who had not heard from the three people in awhile stopped by the home in the 4800 block of Stage Avenue near Fruit Ridge Avenue Friday afternoon and called 911 around 2:30 p.m., Sgt. Eric Brunner with the Kent County Sheriff’s Office told reporters.

He said the three people who died were a husband and wife in their 80s and their 61-year-old son.

“Other family is obviously present, getting together for the holidays at this time and those were the ones who came to the house and found them,” Brunner said.

When first responders arrived on scene, they found high levels of CO2. Firefighters ventilated the home before other first responders could enter.

While Brunner said he can’t yet say for certain, investigators speculate their deaths could have been caused by carbon monoxide poisoning.

He reminded people to make sure you have a working carbon monoxide detector with fresh batteries in your home.