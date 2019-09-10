Sheriff’s office: Report cars ignoring bus stop signs

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Kent County Sheriff’s Department is asking people to file reports when they see drivers passing school buses with the stop signs out.

The department posted video on Facebook Monday of people flying by buses with their stop signs extended.

https://www.facebook.com/watch/?v=453070981963885

Both vehicles behind buses and vehicles heading the opposite direction must stop for those signs to make sure that kids who cross the road are safe.

The sheriff’s department says that if you see it happen, you should take note of the place and time, the type, color, and license plate number of the violating vehicle, and the direction of travel of both the bus and car. Then use that information to file a report with authorities.

Information on filing a report with the sheriff’s department can be found on its website.

If you see it happen in a city or village with its own police department, reach out to that agency to file a report.