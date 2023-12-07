WYOMING, Mich. (WOOD) — A deputy was hit by a vehicle while responding to a call Wednesday, authorities say.

It happened around 6:30 p.m. near the intersection of Eastern Avenue and 32nd Street in Wyoming. The Kent County Sheriff’s Office in a tweet said it was helping the Wyoming Department of Public Safety with an arrest when the deputy was hit.

The deputy was taken to the hospital and was expected to be released, the sheriff’s office said.

The Kent County Sheriff’s Office said it would provide updates Thursday.