ALPINE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Deputies are looking for a suspect who stole vape pens from a tobacco shop near Grand Rapids early Tuesday morning.

It happened around 3:30 a.m. at a tobacco shop in the 4000 block of Alpine Avenue near 4 Mile Road in Alpine Township, the Kent County Sheriff’s Office said in release.

The suspect stole vape pens and other items, deputies say.

A surveillance photo from a tobacco shop burglary. (Courtesy Kent County Sheriff’s Office)

The sheriff’s released a surveillance photo of the suspect. Anyone who can identify the suspect or anyone with information on the burglary should contact the sheriff’s office at 616.632.6125 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.

“Detectives are working to see if this break-in may be related to other business burglaries targeting vape pens,” the sheriff’s office said.