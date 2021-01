Authorities investigate a robbery at the Lake Michigan Credit Union on Kalamazoo Avenue SE near 60th Street in Gaines Township. (Jan. 29, 2021)

GAINES TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are investigating a bank robbery at a Lake Michigan Credit Union south of Kentwood.

It happened Friday afternoon at the branch on Kalamazoo Avenue south of 60th Street in Gaines Township.

Many details were not immediately available, including how much was stolen.

The Kent County Sheriff’s Department said no one was hurt.