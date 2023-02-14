BYRON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Two teenagers stole a Kia and led police on a chase through two counties early Tuesday, deputies said.

Around 3:30 a.m., the Kent County Sheriff’s Office saw the stolen Kia driving on S Division Avenue near 76th Street in Byron Township. The vehicle did not stop but instead led deputies on a chase into Allegan County.

Eventually, officers from both Allegan County Sheriff’s Department and Wayland Police deployed spike strips that stopped the vehicle. The driver and the passenger, who deputies said were a 16-year-old female and a 15-year-old male from Grand Rapids, ran from the vehicle.

They were later arrested by Allegan County deputies in Wayland, according to the Kent County Sheriff’s Office.