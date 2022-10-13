WALKER, Mich. (WOOD) — A Walker police officer who shot and injured a man before authorities say the suspect took off and led officers on a chase in a stolen U-Haul will not face charges.

Kent County Prosecutor Chris Becker ruled the Walker officer justified in his use of force, the Kent County Sheriff’s Office said. The sheriff’s office said the prosecutor could not release his full reasoning in the case because the suspect, Robert Gallup, does face criminal charges.

The Walker Police Department said in a Thursday statement that it would be releasing body camera video from the shooting but did not immediately say when.

A Sept. 11, 2022, booking photo of Robert Gallup from the Kent County jail.

The chase that spanned two counties happened Sept. 9. It started when Walker detectives went to a home to talk to Gallup, 36, of Kentwood, about a stolen motorcycle. Authorities say there was a struggle.

The Kent County Sheriff’s Department, which investigated the Walker officer’s use of force, said Gallup pointed a gun at the detectives. One of the detectives opened fire in response. Gallup was shot in the arm.

Gallup drove off, ditched his car, swam across the Grand River into Ottawa County and there stole a U-Haul, authorities say. Video shows officers from multiple departments chasing that U-Haul through a Jenison neighborhood. Authorities say he hit cruisers, other cars, street signs and mailboxes.

Eventually, an Ottawa County sheriff’s deputy fired shots and the chase came to a stop shortly thereafter. It’s unclear if Gallup was actually shot by the deputy.

Michigan State Police were investigating the deputy’s use of force. There is no update on that investigation.

Gallup was hospitalized and later jailed and charged. He faces several charges across the two counties including multiple counts of felonious assault, resisting or obstructing police, fleeing and eluding police, malicious destruction of police property and weapons charges.

As of Thursday, he remained jailed in Kent County on a $500,000 bond.