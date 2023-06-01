A rendering of the new facility. (Courtesy Kent County)

CEDAR SPRINGS, Mich. (WOOD) — A new sheriff substation and health clinic opened Thursday in northern Kent County.

Sheriff Michelle LaJoye-Young said the new space was much needed, as the county continues to grow and deputies cover nearly 300 square miles.

“Over the past decade, the growth in Kent County has really caused more resources to be needed in the northern area. And although we had added the resources, the building itself didn’t accommodate the people,” she said.

The shared facility will also replace the county’s former public health clinic in Rockford.

Kent County Health Department Health Officer Adam London said the new facility will help support the county’s immunization program and offer Women, Infants and Children (WIC) supplemental nutrition planning to the area.

London said the expansion offers a solution to the growing demand for health care accessibility, especially in more rural areas.

“There’s a lot of demand in this area,” he said. “People want to live here. It’s a desirable area and it’s a beautiful area.”