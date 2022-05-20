GAINES TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — The Kent County Sheriff will be providing an update Friday on the Thursday evening shooting that happened in the East Kentwood High School parking lot after a graduation ceremony.

Kent County Sheriff Michelle LaJoye-Young will be holding a press conference at 11:30 a.m. News 8 will stream it live on WOODTV.com.

The shooting happened around 7:20 p.m. in the high school parking lot on Kalamazoo Avenue after the Crossroads Alternative High School graduation.

As people were leaving the stadium, suspects in two white sedans started exchanging gunshots, LaJoye-Young said on Thursday.

Two people were shot, a 16-year-old Texas boy and a 40-year-old Grand Rapids woman. The teenager was shot in the wrist and the woman was shot in the wrist and the abdomen. Both were listed in stable condition on Thursday.

There were 60 students and their families and friends at the graduation, the Kentwood Public Schools superintendent said in a release. There was also a middle school concert happening at the same time in the school’s auditorium.

Deputies are asking anyone with photos or videos to submit them through an online form. Anyone with information or video of the incident can also contact the sheriff’s office at 616.632.6100 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.