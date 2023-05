The scene of a drive-by shooting on Campus Park Drive in Gaines Township Wednesday night. (May 17, 2023)

GAINES TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A man was taken to the hospital after a drive-by shooting near Kentwood Wednesday night, deputies say.

The drive-by happened at 8:57 p.m. on Campus Park Drive, south of 60th Street in Gaines Township, near East Kentwood High School. The Kent County Sheriff’s Office said a man was shot and was taken to the hospital.

It is not clear what led up to the shooting.

Deputies said several vehicles were involved. The sheriff’s office is investigating.