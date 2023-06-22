EATON COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — Officials in Eaton County are trying to figure out what caused a fatal crash in Eaton Township Wednesday.

Around 7:41 a.m., deputies were sent to a crash on East Clinton Trail and South Stewart Road in Eaton Township, the Eaton County Sheriff’s Office wrote in a Facebook post.

The beginning investigation revealed that a F-150 pickup truck was travelling south on Stewart Road and collided with a semi-truck that was heading west on East Clinton Trail.

Two of the five people in the truck were killed. Officials have identified the women as 21-year-old Delisa Bennett and 42-year-old Elisa Bailey, both of Caledonia.

The three others in the truck, as well as the semi driver, were taken to the hospital for treatment.

The crash is being investigated by the Eaton County Accident Investigation Team and Detective Bureau.