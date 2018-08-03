Sheriff: 10-month-old died from malnutrition, dehydration Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Kent County Sheriff's Department is investigating the death of a 10-month-old child at a home on Algoma Avenue in Solon Township. (Aug. 2, 2018) [ + - ] Video

SOLON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — The cause of death for a 10-month-old baby who died Thursday in northern Kent County was malnutrition and dehydration, according to the sheriff’s office.

An autopsy performed Friday found the baby girl suffered malnutrition and dehydration due to neglect, a Kent County Sheriff's Office release said. Her death has been ruled a homicide and her parents, whose names haven’t been released, were arrested Friday and taken to the Kent County jail.

Shortly after 12 p.m. Thursday, Kent County sheriff’s deputies responded to a home in the 16000 block of Algoma Ave. SE in Solon Township, northwest of Cedar Springs, and found the baby unresponsive. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities initially said they were investigating the death as suspicious.

The case is under review by the Kent County Prosecutor’s Office. No official charges have been issued at this time.

Anyone with information should call the Kent County Sheriff’s Office at 616.632.6357 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.

