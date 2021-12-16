‘She brings light’: UPS driver gets surprise gift from East GR Community

EAST GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A delivery truck driver received the surprise of a lifetime Thursday morning.

What seemed to be a normal delivery route for Tracy Buksar was actually a surprise appreciation project organized by the East Grand Rapids Community.

Buksar had no idea what was going on as she pulled into the parking lot at Wealthy Elementary School.

News 8 was on scene to meet her, but she thought the crew was there for a “fun project.”

Buksar walked into the school office with her wide smile and upbeat step and was greeted by a team of school staff, community members and supervisors who were all there to celebrate her.

“We love her. She truly is one in a million,” East Grand Rapids resident Jill Vaughan-Fouch said.

Buksar has been working with UPS for 28 years. Residents say she always takes the time to show kindness to everyone she meets.

Her deeds haven’t gone unnoticed by her managers.

“She knows all the names of the dogs on her route. That’s how well she knows everyone,” said Tim Heath, East Grand Rapids business manager at UPS. “She is obviously a pillar in the community. She is out here not just to deliver packages but as you can see she is their friend. She is their neighbor. They love her. … She makes my job very easy.”

Vaughan-Fouch presented her with a cashier’s check worth about $3,200, dog treats, a Cabela’s gift card and EGR paraphernalia. It was a project residents in the community had been planning for the last month on Facebook.

“She brings light to every delivery. She’ll stay and talk to you for a couple of minutes. She’s always hustling, running up. She’s great,” Chip George said.

The community says she’s more than deserving of such a gift and it was time they brought joy to her this holiday season.

Buksar is a woman of few words but her character is what has mattered most to everyone during such difficult times.

“My kids and I lost their dad and my husband two years ago. She sincerely checks on us. She loves our dogs and she does that with everyone,” Vaughan-Fouch said.

Her managers hope she will continue to be an example for many.

“Be Tracy Buksar. Love the people you service, and they will love you back,” Heath said.