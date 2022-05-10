KENTWOOD, Mich. (WOOD) — After 35 years in business, Shanghai Ichiban is closing its Kentwood restaurant for good.

The Yang family announced their decision on Facebook Tuesday, saying they were “retiring our family business.”

“Thank you so much all for your support over the years! While we will miss our customers and employees, we will always remember the amazing memories made and the patronage from the local community and those who traveled from afar,” they stated in the post.

(A May 9, 2022 photo shows Shanghai Ichiban, located at 3005 Broadmoor Ave. SE in Kentwood.)

It didn’t take long for community members to react, sharing their memories made over the years at the restaurant.

“Such a sad day. GR is losing one if the best restaurants around. From the great service to that Oh So Good egg yolk batter…you will truly be missed,” one person wrote on Facebook.

Shanghai Ichiban served its last meal last year. The restaurant at 3005 Broadmoor Ave. SE closed for business Jan. 1 and never reopened, blaming a staff shortage. The sign announcing the business’ two-month closure still hung on the doors of Shanghai Ichiban Monday.

(A May 9, 2022, photo shows the message posted on the doors of Shanghai Ichiban, located at 3005 Broadmoor Ave. SE in Kentwood.)

The 10,202-square-foot restaurant was first listed online for sale in November for $1.95 million. That listing shows a contract for the property is pending.

A source close to the deal told News 8 Enterprise Rent-A-Car has purchased the property for $1.9 million. News 8 has reached out to Enterprise to find out its plans for the property, but has not yet heard back.