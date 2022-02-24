Sex crime suspect worked as substitute teacher last year

WYOMING, Mich. (WOOD) — A former Godwin Heights teacher who was recently arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a student more than two decades ago was working as a substitute teacher last year.

Grandville Public Schools confirmed to News 8 that Charles Elsenheimer, who was employed by contractor EDUstaff, was substitute teaching in the district for four days in the fall of 2021. Wyoming Public Schools also confirmed that Elsenheimer worked at the district last year.

Elsenheimer, a band teacher at Godwin Heights Middle School at the time, is accused of sexually assaulting a student during the 1996-1997 school year.

According to the Wyoming Department of Public Safety, the department was notified in late 2021 about the alleged assault. The victim, now an adult, reported that the assault lasted several months when she was inside and outside the school.

Elsenheimer, 49, was arrested and arraigned on a first-degree criminal sexual conduct charge on Feb. 10.

WDPS said it’s not aware of any other incidents involving Elsenheimer.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Wyoming Department of Public Safety at 616.530.7300 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.