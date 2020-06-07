Several injured after 2 crashes in Wyoming

WYOMING, Mich. (WOOD) — Several people are injured after two separate car crashes in Wyoming Saturday night, police say.

One crash happened near 44th Street and Byron Center.

Wyoming police say four cars were involved in the crash. Four people were transported with serious injuries.

The second crash happened near 28th Street and Byron Center. Police say two cars were involved. Two people were transported to the hospital in that crash.

The cause of the crashes has not yet been released.

Authorities believe alcohol was a factor in both crashes.

News 8 will provide more information as we learn more.