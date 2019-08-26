Several houses hit by bullets in Walker

WALKER, Mich. (WOOD) — Police in Walker are investigating after several houses were hit by bullets early Sunday morning.

It happened around 12:45 a.m. near the intersection of West Grand Boulevard NW and Faircrest Avenue NW.

The Walker Police Department said several shots were fired at an occupied house, hitting several nearby homes.

There were no reports of injuries.

Investigators believe at least two vehicles were involved and may have been parked near West Grand Boulevard and Faircrest Avenue. After the shooting, the vehicles may have drove away towards Lake Michigan Drive.

Anyone with information or may have witnessed the incident is asked to call the Walker Police Department at 616.791.6788 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.