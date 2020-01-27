Jury weighs case of father accused of starving baby

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A Kent County jury is deciding whether the father of a 10-month-old girl who died of malnutrition and dehydration is guilty of child abuse and murder.

If Seth Welch is found guilty of killing Mary Anne Welch, he will spend the rest of his life in prison.

Last week, jurors heard from authorities investigating Mary’s August 2018 death and saw horrific photos of her emaciated body.

Welch did not take the stand in his own defense, but his attorney said Mary’s parents’ religious beliefs prevented them from seeking medical care for her.

On Monday morning, the prosecution and defense gave their closing arguments. Prosecutors said Welch allowed Mary to die because he considered her too weak to help on his farm. They say her weight at 10 months was no more than that of a newborn and that she was so week she couldn’t move her arms or cry as she lay on a filthy mattress in her crib.

“This is torture,” an emotional Kent County Assistant Prosecutor Kim Richardson said.

Public defender Charles Clapp said Welch was overwhelmed and failed this child, but is not a murderer.

“Ineptitude and mistaken religious beliefs do not equal child abuse,” he said.

Welch’s wife Tatiana Fusari also faces child abuse and murder charges. She has sought an independent review of her medical records to determine if she was suffering from a parvovirus, which can cause dehydration, around the time of Mary’s death and whether that disease was passed on to the baby.

Her trial is scheduled to begin Feb. 24.

The pair has three other living children.