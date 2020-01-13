Services to be held to honor EGR teacher’s death

An undated courtesy photo of Matt Fouch with his family.

EAST GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Services to honor Matt Fouch, a longtime East Grand Rapids Middle School teacher who died, will be held Monday, the school district says.

Fouch died Dec. 28, 2019.

The district says both services will be held at Calvary Church. The visitation will be held from 4:30 p.m. until 5:30 p.m. The celebration of life service will follow the visitation and begin at 6 p.m.

After the two services, a tailgate will be held to honor Fouch. The family encourages students attending to wear EGR colors and attire.

The district says community members who wish to express their condolences by sending a card can mail them to:

Mrs. Jill Fouch

c/o Wealthy Elementary School

1961 Lake Dr SE

Grand Rapids, MI 49506

The district says it is grateful for the support shown to the Fouch family during the difficult times.