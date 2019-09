WALKER, Mich. (WOOD) — Police are at the scene of a motorcycle crash in Wyoming in which serious injuries have been reported.

The crash happened just after 3:30 p.m. at the intersection of Division Ave. S and 54th St. SW, according to Wyoming police.

Authorities say the motorcycle hit a pole. Further details on what led up to the crash weren’t immediately available.

News 8 is working to get more information. Check back with woodtv.com for updates.