Serious injuries reported in Plainfield Twp. crash

Authorities respond to a crash in Plainfield Township on April 29, 2021.

PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities say multiple cars were involved in a crash in Plainfield Township Thursday evening.

It happened just before 6 p.m. on West River Drive NE near Samrick Drive NE, west of Jupiter Avenue NE.

The situation leading up to the crash is unknown at this time, but authorities say a car caught fire. Multiple people were seriously injured in the crash, deputies say.

West River drive is closed in both directions between Samrick Drive and Rogue River Road. Deputies are advising drivers to avoid the area at this time.