Semi rear-ends car on M-6; injuries reported

GAINES TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A crash involving a car and a semi-truck has shut down a stretch of westbound M-6 southeast of Grand Rapids.

The car was rear-ended by a semi-truck on the highway west of Broadmoor Avenue/M-37 in Gaines Township.

There were three children in the back of the car. One was hospitalized.

The crash looked quite dramatic, but Michigan State Police on the scene said the injuries are not life-threatening.

The truck driver told News 8 he simply didn’t see the vehicle he rear-ended. He said he was relieved everyone will be OK.

“Pay attention,” he said.

Kent County dispatchers said traffic was being directed off the highway onto Broadmoor Avenue.

