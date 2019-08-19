Serious crash closes SB US-131 in Kent County

PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan State Police have shut down a portion of southbound US-131 in Kent County because of a serious crash.

It happened shortly before 5 p.m. at Pine Island Drive in Plainfield Township.

Dispatchers say it’s a rollover crash and at least one person is pinned in the vehicle. It’s unclear how many people are injured and what their conditions are.

Southbound US-131 is shut down in the area. Traffic is being forced off the highway at Post Drive NE.

This is a breaking news story. We have a crew heading to the scene. Check back for updates on woodtv.com throughout the day.

