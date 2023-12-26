KENTWOOD, Mich. (WOOD) — A Kentwood man sent to prison last year for fatally strangling his pregnant wife will stay locked up for decades.

The Michigan Court of Appeals has upheld a sentence of a little more than 33 years to 100 years for Richard Guichelaar, according to court documents.

He strangled his pregnant wife, Amber Guichelaar, in November of 2020 with their two toddler daughters nearby.

Guichelaar pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and assaulting a pregnant individual causing miscarriage or still birth.

The sentencing judge called Guichelaar’s crime “absolutely atrocious and terrible.”

“You strangled your wife… You killed her intentionally,” the judge told him. “There’s just no excuse or justification for this brutal and senseless murder. There’s none whatsoever.”

In his appeal, Guichelaar argued the sentence was too harsh.

Now 38, Guichelaar is at a state prison in Ionia. He’ll be nearly 70 years old before he can be considered for release.