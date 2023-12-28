GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Thousands of seniors throughout West Michigan will receive an extra meal Thursday.

Meals on Wheels Western Michigan has added an extra day of delivery for the holiday season. The organization typically delivers on Monday, Wednesday and Friday. The additional day helps clients get the nutrition they need over the holidays.

“If it wouldn’t be for these lovely people, a lot of us seniors, I don’t know what we would do because we’re ill, we can’t always cook,” Kathleen Wolfe, who has been using the service for one year, said.

“They’ve been terrific. I mean, they watch over me, they call me,” James Bowman, who has been a client with Meals on Wheels Western Michigan for five years, said. “All of the people that come here are just good people.”

The organization’s home delivery is for seniors who are 60 years and older. They deliver meals to seniors in Kent and Allegan counties. Ashley Diersch, the vice president of philanthropy and marketing for Meals on Wheels Western Michigan, said she expects the number of people using their service to increase greatly in the future.

“The generational shift is going to take place and we’re working really hard to make sure that we’re ready to be able to scale and respond,” Diersch said.

That is why the organization is looking for more volunteers to help out throughout the year.

“We’re really looking to the community to help us continue to be able to respond in and meet that need,” Diersch said.

Clients have seen their need for meals grow as well. Wolfe said with the rising cost of food, the organization has helped her get nutritionally balanced meals.

“It’s very hard to afford the food at the way the cost is right now. So I’m very grateful to have Meals on Wheels. Yes. I just I love them to death and they do an awesome job,” Wolfe said.

The organization also offers community dining sites and a senior pantry program. You must apply for home-delivered meals and if approved, the only cost is a suggested monthly donation. For seniors who are interested in joining the service, you can find more information here.

If you are interested in volunteering with Meals on Wheels Western Michigan, you can find more details here.