Senior Neighbors to honor ’16 Over 60′ for helping community

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Senior Neighbors wants to hear about seniors in West Michigan who are exceptional, going the extra mile to serve their community.

The agency, which helps older adults through Kent County stay independent through a variety of different services, is taking nominations for its 16 Over 60 Gala Awards.

“It really is wide open. We don’t put any restrictions on it. They just have to be making an impact in Kent County somehow and be over the age of 60. There are people doing volunteer work. There are people involved in leadership. They can be involved in their careers. It can be just a variety of things that are interesting and inspiring,” Bob Barnes, president of Senior Neighbors, explained the program.

For the past couple of years, Senior Neighbors has been honoring people from all backgrounds who have been nominated by friends, family, and community members.

“We’ve had people in their 60s, 70s, 80s and 90s. Some of them are starting nonprofits, some of them are working with youth in schools. We’ve had nurses who are working in the Heartside area serving underserved people,” Barnes said.

Barnes encourages anyone who knows someone who deserves the honor to nominate them through the form on the Senior Neighbors website. The application period closes at the end of May.

“There are people you know that have already earned this award,” Barnes said. “We just don’t know about them yet.”