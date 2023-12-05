WYOMING, Mich. (WOOD) — Ground was broken Tuesday on what’s being called an affordable senior apartment complex in Wyoming.

The Union Suites at Michael will be located at the corner of Michael Avenue and 36th Street, the site of Wyoming’s old AT&T building.

The property is being renovated to feature 150 housing units, 120 apartments, and 30 townhomes, according to Union Suites at Michael.

Drone video was taken of the construction, which is already underway.

It’s all expected to be done by late 2024.