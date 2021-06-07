Semitrailer hauling paper towels catches fire on M-6

Firefighters work to put out a semi-trailer on M-6 in Gaines Township Monday, June 7, 2021. (Dutton Fire Department via Facebook)

GAINES TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A semitrailer hauling paper towel caught fire Monday morning, shutting down westbound M-6 in Kent County.

The Dutton Fire Department said authorities were called around 3:30 a.m. for a report of a semi-trailer fire on westbound M-6 near Broadmoor Avenue.

The westbound lanes of M-6 at Broadmoor Avenue remain closed as authorities work to clear the scene. Drivers are advised to avoid the area and seek an alternative route.

When firefighters arrived, DFD said the trailer, which was hauling paper towels, was fully engulfed in flames.

The driver was able to disconnect the tractor from the trailer before it was damaged, according to DFD.

It’s unclear what led to the fire or if there were any injuries.