The area affected by a power outage on Oct. 4, 2022.

PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — About 1,100 Consumers Energy customers in northern Grand Rapids and Plainfield Township lost power Tuesday morning after a semi-truck hit some power lines, authorities say.

The Kent County Sheriff’s Department said it happened around 8:30 a.m. on Plainfield Avenue near Rupert Street NE. A semi-truck hit a low-hanging wire, causing the power outage and some traffic lights to go out.

It was unclear whether the driver of the semi would be cited.

Consumers estimated power would be back before 1 p.m.