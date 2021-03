The scene where a semi-truck rolled over on the ramp from westbound M-6 to southbound US-131, dumping its load of apples. (March 11, 2021)

BYRON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A semi-truck spilled a load of apples when it rolled over on a metro Grand Rapids highway interchange Thursday.

It happened around noon on the ramp from westbound M-6 to southbound US-131 in Byron Township.

Michigan State Police said the truck was the only vehicle involved. The driver was not hurt.

The ramp was shut down while crews righted the truck and cleaned up the apples.