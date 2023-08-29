CASCADE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — One person was hospitalized and a semitruck leaked diesel fuel after a crash in Cascade Township, according to Kent County dispatch.

It happened Tuesday at 60th Street SE and Patterson Avenue SE.

The two-vehicle accident blocked the intersection and caused the semi to leak diesel fuel, dispatch said. An environmental cleanup crew was on scene Tuesday morning.

Kent County dispatch told News 8 one person had been taken to the hospital.

Firefighters and deputies responded to the crash, dispatch said.