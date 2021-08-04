Semi driver arrested for drunken driving following hit-and-run

An SUV that was hit by a semi truck at the intersection of 14 Mile Road and Myers Lake Avenue northeast of Rockford on Aug. 4, 2021) (Courtesy Michigan State Police)

COURTLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities say a semi-truck driver had been drinking before causing a crash northeast of Rockford Wednesday morning.

The crash happened on 14 Mile Road at Myers Lake Avenue in Courtland Township. Michigan State Police say the eastbound semi driver didn’t stop at a red light and hit a southbound SUV.

The driver of the SUV wasn’t hurt.

The semi driver kept going, MSP says, headed toward Greenville. MSP put out a call for police to watch out for the truck. Officers in Greenville ultimately found the semi, which had a missing tire and other damage.

The driver was arrested for drunken driving. That person’s name was not released Wednesday afternoon.