‘Selfie WRLD’ opens at GR Tanger Outlets

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A new do-it-yourself photography studio has opened up in Tanger Outlets in Grand Rapids. The owners say they want to give people a reason to be happy after a tough year.

“We wanted to open Selfie WRLD because I think people need to smile more,” said co-owner Ryan Loucks. “People are looking to get out. I know my wife was talking about during COVID one of the things that she missed was just having a reason to get dressed nice, putting on makeup, and just going out and having some fun, and this gives people the opportunity to do that.”

One of the photo setups at Selfie WRLD at Tanger Outlets

“We really felt like there was a need for something like this in the Grand Rapids area,” said co-owner Kami Loucks.

“This is for everybody. This is for date night. This is for young and old,” said Ryan Loucks.

“To be able to come in and have fun, smile, create incredible photos and memories with their family and friends,” said Kami Loucks.

Selfie WRLD has more than 20 unique backdrops specifically designed for taking pictures. They have everything from a coffee shop, to a diner, to even fashion jail. Tickets are $15 for those 12 and under and $20 for everyone 13 and up.

“It was just good for my soul to just see how many people were just enjoying themselves,” said Ryan Loucks.

The couple says they hope this serves as a place where people can just let go.

“We’re hoping that when people are here, they’re able to just brush off the weight of the world, the weight of their day, they can just have fun and leave feeling uplifted and having a really great time,” said Kami Loucks.

You can purchase tickets for Selfie WRLD online.