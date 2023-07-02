ADA, Mich. (WOOD) — You might know a book called “Where’s Waldo,” where you have to find a man dressed in striped red and white, glasses and a beanie, in a picture. In downtown Ada, that book came to life, with multiple shops participating in the Where’s Waldo event.

It goes from July 1 through July 29. Twenty-five local businesses in Ada hid a six-inch-tall Waldo inside of their stores. Ada was not the only town to participate, with 300 bookstores nationwide hosting this event as well.

Plumfield Books in Ada is hosting the event. It has been open for almost a year and this was the first year it participated in the Where’s Waldo event. Participants will receive a passport to keep track of how many Waldos they found. If participants find 10 Waldos, they receive a Waldo temporary tattoo and a $1 off coupon for a “Where’s Waldo” book. Whoever finds all 25 Waldos will receive the same prizes as finding 10, but they will also be entered into a raffle with prizes like free books and potential prizes from other local businesses. All prizes will be rewarded on July 29 at 2 p.m. at the bookstore.

The owner of Plumfield Books, Amy Squires, said the community and store owners are excited about this challenge. She had some owners tell her that they are going to dress up their Waldos to fit the theme of their store.

“I mean Waldo is just one of those childhood things you remember, and you just sit hours trying to find him in all the different pictures, so I think it’s just great that they managed to incorporate it in stores and restaurants,” Squires said.

All the businesses involved in the event can be found on the bookstore’s website. She wants to participate in this event every year and is planning on applying each year through the book publisher and the American Booksellers Organization.