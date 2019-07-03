Security guard crashes into vehicles at Woodland Mall

KENTWOOD, Mich. (WOOD) — A mall security guard is off the job after crashing into parked vehicles outside Woodland Mall.

It happened around 9:55 p.m. Saturday in the west parking lot outside Macy’s.

A Kentwood police report states the security guard patrolling outside the mall turned from Woodland Drive into the parking lot, sped up, then hit a parked vehicle, sending it into another vehicle.

The guard told police he remembered turning into the parking lot, but then fell asleep. He said he woke up when his vehicle hit the parked vehicles, according to the police report.

Investigators say the guard denied medical treatment. The police report concluded his company’s Chevrolet Equinox was too damaged to drive after the crash.

Allied Universal, which contracts out security for the mall, said it is aware of the incident and that the employee no longer works for their company.

24 Hour News 8 reached out to Woodland Mall officials, but they declined our request for a comment.