Security experts to host active shooter seminar Tuesday

A photo of an active shooter training hosted by the Van Buren County Sheriff's Office.

GRAND RAPIDS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Security professionals will be hosting an active shooter and critical response seminar for individuals and businesses Tuesday.

The Active Shooter Critical Incident Response Seminar will be held from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Frederik Meijer Gardens and Sculpture Park, located at 1000 East Beltline Avenue NE in Grand Rapids Township.

Organizers of the event said attendees will learn from a panel of three experts on how to assess, plan and prepare for violence-related emergencies.

The active shooter and critical incident response experts include Jason Russell, a former U.S. Secret Service agent and founder of Security Education Consultants; Sgt. Joy Matthew, the Kent County Sheriff’s community relations liaison; and Paul Marshall, managing director of McGowan Program Administrators.

After the presentations and panels, there will be a Q&A and cocktail reception.

The seminar is free, but attendees must register before Tuesday. If you are interested in attending, you can register and find more information online.

