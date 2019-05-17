Security company to add 25 jobs in metro GR

PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A cyber security company is expanding in metro Grand Rapids, creating 25 jobs.

Local economic development agency The Right Place, Inc., announced in a Thursday release that Vulnerability Discovery & Analysis Labs is investing $300,000 in new high-tech lab and office space.

The location on Plainfield Avenue near Northland Drive in Plainfield Township will be 3,000 square feet and will house labs, office space and extra room for product design and security review.

The Michigan Economic Development Corporation is supporting the expansion with a $75,000 performance-based grant.