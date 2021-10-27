Second person dies following crash west of Greenville

The scene of a crash on M-57 at Wabasis Avenue in Oakfield Township. (Oct. 17, 2021)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A second person has died following a crash west of Greenville last week.

He was identified by state police as Jomar Williams.

The crash happened Oct. 17 on M-57/14 Mile Road near Wabasis Avenue in Oakfield Township in northeastern Kent County. Michigan State Police say a westbound Jeep Liberty crossed the centerline and hit a Nissan Altima head-on.

The driver of the Nissan, Williams, was airlifted to the hospital. MSP said Wednesday that he had been removed from life support Friday.

The passenger in the Nissan, a 17-year-old female whose name has not been released, died at the scene.

The driver of the Jeep, also 17, was also hospitalized with serious injuries. That person’s condition was not known Wednesday.